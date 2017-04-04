K9 Lobos finds almost 5.5 lbs. of cocaine taped to woman’s body

By Published: Updated:
Lobos and Sgt. Randy Thumann with cocaine (Fayette County Sheriff's Office photo)
Lobos and Sgt. Randy Thumann with cocaine (Fayette County Sheriff's Office photo)

FAYETTE COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Lobos, the Fayette County Sheriff’s K9 with a nose for drugs sniffed out another offender Monday.

Lobos and his partner Sgt. Randy Thumann stopped a driver on Interstate 10 at the 658 mile marker around 1:40 p.m. for a traffic violation. When both the driver, Linda Montiel, 41, and passenger, Pablo Ruiz, 24, gave different answers to where they were heading, Sgt. Thumann got the inkling they were transporting narcotics from Laredo to Houston.

After being given consent for a vehicle search, Lobos was unable to find anything in or outside of the vehicle. Undeterred, Lobos sniffed out 5.4 pounds of cocaine taped to Montiel’s body.

The haul is estimated as being worth $245,000 on the streets.

Montiel and Ruiz were arrested felony drug possession and are currently at the Dan R. Beck Justice Center with unknown bonds.

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s