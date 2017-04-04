K9 Lobos finds almost 5.5 lbs. of cocaine taped to woman’s body

FAYETTE COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Lobos, the Fayette County Sheriff’s K9 with a nose for drugs sniffed out another offender Monday.

Lobos and his partner Sgt. Randy Thumann stopped a driver on Interstate 10 at the 658 mile marker around 1:40 p.m. for a traffic violation. When both the driver, Linda Montiel, 41, and passenger, Pablo Ruiz, 24, gave different answers to where they were heading, Sgt. Thumann got the inkling they were transporting narcotics from Laredo to Houston.

After being given consent for a vehicle search, Lobos was unable to find anything in or outside of the vehicle. Undeterred, Lobos sniffed out 5.4 pounds of cocaine taped to Montiel’s body.

The haul is estimated as being worth $245,000 on the streets.

Montiel and Ruiz were arrested felony drug possession and are currently at the Dan R. Beck Justice Center with unknown bonds.