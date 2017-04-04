House committee takes up special ed bill amid federal investigation

AUSTIN (NEXSTAR) — A Texas lawmaker wants to permanently get rid of a state policy that he says systematically denies tens of thousands of Texas special needs students from getting the help they need.

State Rep. Gene Wu, D-Houston, filed House Bill 712 after a recent Houston Chronicle investigation revealed that in 2004 the state adopted a policy that set an 8.5 percent target for Texas school children receiving special ed services. That is the lowest percentage in the country.

“Lawmakers didn’t really know about this, nobody knew about this,” Houston Chronicle reporter Brian Rosenthal said. “The Texas Education Agency had put in place this policy without consulting the public, without consulting the State Board of Education, and without consulting the legislature.”

Rosenthal said further digging found that by setting a low benchmark, the state was saving billions of dollars.

“Everybody is upset about this,” Rep. Wu said. “It’s like almost going and finding the weakest kid in the school yard and beating them up.”

Wu testified on Tuesday in front of the House Education Committee in favor of HB 713. Wu says he wants to make sure this never happens in Texas again.

“I will make sure, and I know a lot of members will make sure that there is a full investigation to who is responsible for this, who signed off on this, who gave their approval for this, knowing what the consequence was,” Wu said.

We reached out to the Texas Education Agency for comment. A spokesperson referred us to a statement from November, which says, “The agency made it clear that TEA has never set a cap, limit or policy on the number or percent of students that school districts can, or should, serve in special education.”

The statement also says that any allegation that the agency’s special education indicator led to financial savings for the TEA is “false”.

Commissioner Mike Morath vowed to eliminate that indicator after the federal government launched an investigation into the 2004 policy, following the Houston Chronicle investigation.

They ordered Texas remove the cap in September. Results from their investigation are expected in June.

HB 713 was one of 16 bills filed this legislative session in response to the investigation. One of them aims to find the Texas students who were hurt by the policy and make it up to them.