Fredericksburg PD arrest man after SWAT standoff

FREDRICKSBURG, Texas (KXAN)- Fredricksburg police say a man is in the Gillespie County Jail Wednesday morning after a nearly 9-hour standoff at a local motel.

Just before 5 p.m. on Tuesday, police got a call that Honore Lia, 43, was holding a knife to his girlfriend’s throat at the Dietzel Motel in Fredericksburg. They say Lia was also pointing a gun at her. The girlfriend managed to get out of the room safely but Lia remained inside.

Police tried to negotiate with him but he did not respond. Police called in the San Antonio Police Department SWAT team and were able to arrest Lira just before 2 a.m. on Wednesday. Lira was charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.

