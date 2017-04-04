Four Austin ISD teachers surprised with Teacher of the Year nominations

AUSTIN (KXAN) — What started as a normal school day for four teachers ended up with a nice surprise from the Austin Independent School District.
On Tuesday, Superintendent Dr. Paul Cruz showed up at four different schools to surprise teachers who were nominated for Teacher of the Year, one of the highest honors the district bestows on its teachers.
Here is the list of teachers who were nominated:
Middle School Teacher of the Year
Teacher: Marie (Alex) Vasquez
School: Mendez Middle School
Vasquez teaches eight-grade English and she’s in her fifth year of teaching.
Area 1 Elementary School Teacher of the Year
Teacher: Lara Weinacht
School: Ortega Elementary School
Weinacht teaches fourth-grade ESL and she’s in her ninth year of teaching.
High School Teacher of the Year
Teacher: Tara Bordeaux
School: Lanier High School
Bordeaux teaches audio-video production and she’s in her fourth year of teaching.
Area 2 Elementary School Teacher of the Year
Teacher: Alys Porter
School: Dobie Prekindergarten Center
Porter teaches Pre-K ESL and is in her sixth year of teaching.
One of the four nominees will be named Austin Teacher of the Year. From there, they will represent the district for the Texas Teacher of the Year. Austin ISD’s Allison Ashley was chosen as Texas Teacher of the Year last year.