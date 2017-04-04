First responders at ABIA for full scale emergency response exercise

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A long list of first responders are headed to Austin-Bergstrom International Airport Tuesday. They’re not responding to an actual emergency, but preparing in case there is one.

This full scale emergency response exercise will pull together responders and victims to role play and involve aircraft, firefighting and medical service vehicles. What this does, is allow agencies to practice the airport emergency plan, communication between agencies, mutual aid response and overall familiarization with the airport.

The Federal Aviation Administration requires a live exercise every three years.

The city recruited 150 volunteers to act in different roles, including injured passengers and family members or friends of passengers who theoretically could still be on board an airplane involved in an accident. This is all to help train these emergency responders on how to realistically react to a major incident.

Multiple responding organizations will participate including the City of Austin, Travis County, Austin-Travis County EMS, U.S. Department of Homeland Security, Transportation Security Administration, American Red Cross, National Guard, and REACT Amateur Radio. City of Austin Departments participating in the event include: Aviation, Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management, Fire, Police and Health and Human Services.

The drill will run from about 8:30 a.m. until noon. During the exercise, the airport will remain open to travelers and no impact to air service or terminal operations is anticipated.

KXAN’s Kylie McGivern will provide an inside look at the training tonight at 5 and 6.