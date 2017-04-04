Dog dies in south Austin house fire, family of four displaced

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A fire that started in the kitchen of a home on Harwin Lane in south Austin has been put out by the Austin Fire Department.

A photo posted by firefighters showed them trying to resuscitate the family’s dog.

They say their attempts were unsuccessful. A family of four was displaced by the fire. The firefighters and the family were uninjured by the fire.

Officials say the fire was accidentally started on the kitchen stove. There is $35,000 in damages to the house and $20,000 in damage to its contents.

Warning: Photo of dog resuscitation efforts below.

One dog was pulled from home. Resuscitation efforts underway pic.twitter.com/1IKKwW0mZI — Austin Fire Info (@AustinFireInfo) April 4, 2017