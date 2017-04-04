Dog dies in south Austin house fire, family of four displaced

By Published: Updated:
A house fire on Harwin Lane in south Austin. April 4, 2017 (Austin Fire Department Photo)
A house fire on Harwin Lane in south Austin. April 4, 2017 (Austin Fire Department Photo)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A fire that started in the kitchen of a home on Harwin Lane in south Austin has been put out by the Austin Fire Department.

A photo posted by firefighters showed them trying to resuscitate the family’s dog.

They say their attempts were unsuccessful. A family of four was displaced by the fire. The firefighters and the family were uninjured by the fire.

Officials say the fire was accidentally started on the kitchen stove. There is $35,000 in damages to the house and $20,000 in damage to its contents.

Warning: Photo of dog resuscitation efforts below. 

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s