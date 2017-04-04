Dawnna Dukes’ motion to dismiss felony charges denied

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A district judge has denied State Rep. Dawnna Dukes’ motion to dismiss four felony counts of the state’s indictment against her.

“Having considered the evidence presented, the argument of counsel and the applicable law, Defendant’s Motion is DENIED,” Judge Brad Urrutia of the 450th Judicial District Court wrote on March 28.

According to the Texas Tribune, Dukes was attempting to have four counts dismissed related to travel vouchers she submitted in 2013 and 2014, arguing the state’s statute of limitations had run out.

Dukes turned herself in on Jan. 18 after being charged with tampering with government records and abuse of official capacity. Dukes, D-Austin, is accused of making 13 false entries on official travel vouchers. Dukes’ attorney said his client is accused of claiming 13 reimbursements in the amount of $61.50, totaling $799.50, that she was not eligible for.

Two separate indictments were for misdemeanor offenses of abuse of official capacity by a public servant, alleging that Dukes misused public money for personal gain and that she converted campaign funds for personal use. Prosecutors allege she used official staff to take her children to school.

Dukes was sworn in on the House floor in January after saying in September that she would resign her House District 46 seat on Jan. 10, 2017. Her district includes most of east Austin, Manor and Pflugerville.

In September 2016, Dukes said she was stepping down due to health problems related to a 2013 car crash. She would go on to miss most of the 2015 legislative session, attributing the absences to health problems.

Daily journals for the House this year show Dukes has been absent 33 out of the 43 days so far this session. In some instances, Dukes shows up to the session later, but missed roll call.

When asked why she decided to retract her resignation, Dukes told KXAN’s Political Reporter Phil Prazan that she made her decision because her experience and qualifications make her the best person for the job.

In her next court date scheduled for 9 a.m. April 19, Dukes says she plans to plead not guilty.