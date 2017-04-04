Courthouse security bill named after Judge Kocurek passes Texas Senate

KXAN Staff Published:
Judge Julie Kocurek, second from left, and her son, Will, are welcomed to the Texas Senate on April 4, the day the body passed the Judge Julie Kocurek Judicial and Courthouse Security Act of 2017, authored by Senator Judith Zaffirini, D-Laredo, a member of the Texas Judicial Council. Shown (L-R) are Senator Kirk Watson, D-Austin; Judge Kocurek; Will Kocurek; Senator Zaffirini; Texas Supreme Court Chief Justice Nathan Hecht; and David Slayton, Administrative Director of the Office of Court Administration. (Courtesy: Sen. Zaffirini Office)
AUSTIN (KXAN) — The bill to improve security for judges across Texas has passed the Senate. The Judge Julie Kocurek Judicial and Courthouse Security Act of 2017 (Senate Bill 42) was overwhelmingly approved Tuesday.

Travis County Judge Kocurek was on the Senate floor with her son when the full Senate voted on the bill. The bill would require each federal, state and local courtroom to implement security plans as well as training for judges and court personnel. It also mandates personal security for a threatened judge and redacts the address of a judge or their spouse in public records.

“The implementation of these measures would improve safety for everyone who interacts with the Texas justice system, including judges, courthouse personnel, lawyers, jurors and citizens,” said Senator Zaffirini, author of the bill.

The bill was inspired and named after Judge Kocurek, who survived an assassination attempt at her home in 2014. Kocurek was sitting in her car when a gunman opened fire into the car causing injuries to her face and arms.

A study commissioned by the Texas Judicial Council in 2016 found deficiencies when it comes to best practices and training. The report indicated, of the judges surveyed, a third of the judges felt that the quality of security in their courthouse was poor or very poor. Sixty-two percent reported that their courthouse did not have a security plan in place.

SB 42 now moves to the House Committee for review.

