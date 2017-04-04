City unveils report on racism in housing, health and education

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A special task force designed to study and create a plan to address racism throughout Austin unveiled its months-long report Tuesday.

The Institutional Racism and Systemic Inequalities task force looked at a slew of issues ranging from education, healthcare and housing. Mayor Steve Adler put the group together in November.

Adler’s decision was fueled by two controversial use-of-force cases among city police officers, namely the Breaion King arrest and the shooting of David Joseph.

“It does not mean that we are racist here in Austin or that we have a racist society, but what it does mean is that we have structures in place that create unjust and inequitable outcomes,” Adler said at the time.

The anti-racism task force talked with experts in those fields and residents. The report also offers a long list of recommendations that include ways to make housing more affordable for low-income, minority families.

It also probes challenges facing the city’s school district and barriers to higher education. The task force was spearheaded by Huston-Tillotson University President Colette Pierce Burnette and Austin ISD Superintendent Paul Cruz.

It is not clear how city leaders will start of the task force’s recommendation.