Chuck Norris named honorary Texan by Senate

Associated Press Published:
FILE - In this Dec. 2, 2010, file photo, actor Chuck Norris stands following a ceremony in Garland, Texas. Norris wrote about Dianna DeCioli in his 2004 memoir titled Against All Odds, acknowledging that the daughter was the result of a fling he had while married in late 1962. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez, File)
FILE - In this Dec. 2, 2010, file photo, actor Chuck Norris stands following a ceremony in Garland, Texas. Norris wrote about Dianna DeCioli in his 2004 memoir titled Against All Odds, acknowledging that the daughter was the result of a fling he had while married in late 1962. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez, File)

AUSTIN (AP) — The Texas Senate has named Chuck Norris an honorary Texan — especially fitting for the former star of “Walker, Texas Ranger.”

The actor and his wife, Gena, appeared in the chamber on Tuesday. Norris has acted in many action and martial arts films over the decades, in addition to playing the title character in the “Walker” TV series from 1993 until 2001.

Norris, 77, was born in Oklahoma but has lived in Texas. A conservative Christian, he’s campaigned for some of the state’s top Republicans, including with U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz during his White House run last year, and with now-Gov. Greg Abbott in 2014.

For more than a decade, Norris has been the center of popular online jokes attributing superhuman strength and impossible feats to him.

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s