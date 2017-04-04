Chinese students targeted with ‘hateful’ fliers at UT

Related Coverage Fliers urge Texas State students to report undocumented immigrants

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A week after releasing a campus ‘Diversity and Action Plan,’ the University of Texas is having to denounce fliers found on campus that targeted Chinese students.

University President Gregory Fenves issued a statement Monday calling the fliers, which accused Chinese students of stealing and being unethical, “hateful and biased.” He said they were being removed and the people responsible are being sought.

One student took a picture of the flier and put it on Twitter, saying it was found in the Cockrell School of Engineering.

someone put these up around UT engineering smh pic.twitter.com/kzrkr93hJo — Daniel (@dannnerrrr) April 3, 2017

Fenves’ full statement:

The university received numerous reports last night and this morning of a hateful and biased flyer targeting students of Chinese and Asian descent that was posted in several buildings. Such posters are completely unacceptable. Consistent with UT Austin’s core values, every student, faculty member and staff member who sets foot on our campus has the right to learn, teach and work without fear and without being the object of hate and discrimination. These posters are being taken down. The university is seeking information about who posted them. The incident has been referred to the Office of the Dean of Students for investigation, in accordance with the recently issued Hate and Bias Incident Policy.



I am grateful to the scores of UT Austin students who reported these posters swiftly. Their response shows deep respect for their fellow students. Working together, we will make UT Austin a more inclusive, welcoming campus for all.

This is not the first time fliers targeting members of the student body have been found on UT’s campus. In February, a white supremacy group called American Vanguard claimed responsibility for posting fliers attacking Muslim and undocumented immigrants. At the time, the school said they supported free speech but signs posted outside of university buildings was not allowed.