Fire fully engulfed abandoned house in Round Rock

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — Firefighters have put out a large fire in an abandoned house next to Interstate 35 in Round Rock Tuesday night.

Will Hampton with the city of Round Rock says the building, located about 300 feet off the road in the 1600 block of Chisholm Trail, just north of Sam Bass Road, was fully engulfed in flames.

Officials say no one was injured in the fire and they are investigating the cause.

KXAN has a crew on the way to the scene. We’ll update this page as we get additional information.