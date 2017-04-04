Fire fully engulfed abandoned house in Round Rock

Fire in the 1600 block of Chisholm Trail in Round Rock. April 4, 2017 (Courtesy/Aaron Carpenter)
Fire in the 1600 block of Chisholm Trail in Round Rock. April 4, 2017 (Courtesy/Aaron Carpenter)

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — Firefighters have put out a large fire in an abandoned house next to Interstate 35 in Round Rock Tuesday night.

Will Hampton with the city of Round Rock says the building, located about 300 feet off the road in the 1600 block of Chisholm Trail, just north of Sam Bass Road, was fully engulfed in flames.

Officials say no one was injured in the fire and they are investigating the cause.

Fire in the 1600 block of Chisholm Trail in Round Rock. April 4, 2017 (Courtesy/Salina Luna)
Fire in the 1600 block of Chisholm Trail in Round Rock. April 4, 2017 (Courtesy/Salina Luna)
Firefighters working to put out a large fire in the 1600 block of Chisholm Trail in Round Rock. April 4, 2017 (KXAN Photo/Kyle Kovilaritch)
Firefighters working to put out a large fire in the 1600 block of Chisholm Trail in Round Rock. April 4, 2017 (KXAN Photo/Kyle Kovilaritch)

