AISD board bringing forward 20 amendments to facilities plan

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Leading into a final vote on the facility master plan, school board members with the Austin Independent School District are considering 20 amendments to the working document.

The plan will guide future bond elections and decisions over the next 25 years.

“This is a starting point to move forward, this is not a bond,” said Trustee Elenz who wanted to remind the board the recommendations are not set in stone.

The amendments are being read one by one as the meeting goes well past midnight. Trustee Dr. Ted Gordon brought several amendments forward centered around equity and “fending off divestment” of East Austin schools.

Two of his requests to add wording to the FMP that recommends advanced academic programming in every quadrant of AISD, and keep the Liberal Arts and Science Academy at LBJ High School failed. Gordon said he is against moving LASA to a more central location.

Just after midnight the board passed its first amendment of the night. The amendment brought forward by Trustee Gordon moves up the construction timeline of a middle school in the Mueller development from one to six years, instead of the recommended timeline of one to twelve years.

KXAN is following the board discussion, and will update this story as the meeting continues.