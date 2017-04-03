Woman accused of stealing ATCEMS ambulance identified

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The woman police believe stole an Austin-Travis County EMS ambulance told investigators during an interrogation that she did not remember much because she had recently started drinking after several months of sobriety, a police affidavit said.

Shelly Robinson, 47, was detained on March 30 for public intoxication. On March 29, the day the ambulance was taken, she had been transported to South Austin Hospital for a medical condition and was released. Hospital staff believed her to be the person responsible, but authorities could not locate anyone when they found the ambulance in the 300 block of Ben White Boulevard minutes later.

Knowing what Robinson was wearing the day of the crime, thanks to two separate surveillance feeds, police questioned her about the incident. She denied remembering due to her drinking.

Police went to the property section of the jail and found she was admitted with clothing items that matched what the suspect was wearing in the video, specifically a black top, red purse and green shoes. Investigating officers also noted the woman on the video wore her hair down, which Robinson admitted she generally did.

Robinson is currently in the Travis County Jail on a second degree theft charge. Her bond is set at $25,000.

ATCEMS is currently in the process of outfitting their 80 ambulances with theft deterrent hardware and software. Approximately 25 percent of its fleet has been upgraded.

In the past few month, several ambulances have been taken. Capt. Rick Rutledge says in the past two decades he’s been with the department, they never had situations like this. He believes ever since the case from Dec. 3, the rest have been copycat incidents.