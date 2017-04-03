Winning safety messages chosen for Austin digital billboards

Winning entry for Austin Transportation Department's sign contest (ATD provided photo)
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Hundreds of entries later, Austin Transportation Department has announced which messages will grace the digital billboards around the city.

Fifteen winning messages were chosen out of 342 entries received since the contest was announced in January. Topics that will be referenced include road work, the city’s hands-free ordinance, drinking and driving, the importance of wearing seatbelts and general safety on the roads.

Judges said a large number of the messages entered referenced Willie Nelson, “Don’t Mess With Texas,” and live music.

The signs will be seen along major roadways such as Cesar Chavez Street, Guadalupe Street, Lamar Boulevard, Riverside Drive and South First Street, as well as the ATD’s Twitter, @AustinMobility.

Road Work
Panel 1 Panel 2 Contestant
ROAD
CONSTRUCTION
AHEAD		 PLEASE
DRIVE
WILLIE SLOW		 Sharky Anderson
WORK WORK WORK
WORK WORK …		 WORKERS
AHEAD
SLOW DOWN!		 Evan Young

 

General Safety
Panel 1 Panel 2 Contestant
SAFETY IS
“ALWAYS ON
MY MIND”		 SHARE
THE
ROAD		 Erin Ochoa
PEOPLE
WATCHING
IS FUN		 WATCH FOR
PEDESTRIANS
ON THE ROAD		 Vincent Sellers
KEEP
AUSTIN
WEIRD		 KEEP
THE BOX
CLEARED		 Jerikay Gayle
DO YOU
USE
YOUR BLINKER?		 IT WOULD BE
A LOT COOLER
IF YOU DID		 Logan Breen
RAGE
AT THE
SHOW		 NOT
ON THE
ROAD		 Joanna Dziewa

 

Hands-Free Ordinance
Panel 1 Panel 2 Contestant
DAZED
AND
CONFUSED?		 STOP STARING
AT YOUR
CELL PHONE		 Matt Connolly
LOVE
YOUR
ATX		 DON’T DRIVE
AND
TEXT		 Rich and Mary
DON’T MESS
WITH
TEXTS		 KEEP YOUR
EYES
ON THE ROAD		 Adam C. McHugh

 

Drinking and Driving
Panel 1 Panel 2 Contestant
AUSTIN
IS
STRIVING		 FOR NO
DRINKING AND
DRIVING		 Nile Stork
CARS
ARE NOT
BARS		 DON’T DRINK
AND
DRIVE		 Jason Maurer

 

Seatbelt Safety
Panel 1 Panel 2 Contestant
CARPOOL
KARAOKE?
BELT IT OUT!		 BUT ONLY
IF YOU’RE
BELTED IN!		 Jason Maurer
THIS AIN’T
YOUR
FIRST RODEO		 SO
BUCKLE
UP!		 Letty Torres
HIPSTERS
AND
HIPPIES:		 BUCKLE
UP!		 Vincent Sellers

