Winning safety messages chosen for Austin digital billboards

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Hundreds of entries later, Austin Transportation Department has announced which messages will grace the digital billboards around the city.
Fifteen winning messages were chosen out of 342 entries received since the contest was announced in January. Topics that will be referenced include road work, the city’s hands-free ordinance, drinking and driving, the importance of wearing seatbelts and general safety on the roads.
Judges said a large number of the messages entered referenced Willie Nelson, “Don’t Mess With Texas,” and live music.
The signs will be seen along major roadways such as Cesar Chavez Street, Guadalupe Street, Lamar Boulevard, Riverside Drive and South First Street, as well as the ATD’s Twitter, @AustinMobility.
|Road Work
|Panel 1
|Panel 2
|Contestant
|ROAD
CONSTRUCTION
AHEAD
|PLEASE
DRIVE
WILLIE SLOW
|Sharky Anderson
|WORK WORK WORK
WORK WORK …
|WORKERS
AHEAD
SLOW DOWN!
|Evan Young
|General Safety
|Panel 1
|Panel 2
|Contestant
|SAFETY IS
“ALWAYS ON
MY MIND”
|SHARE
THE
ROAD
|Erin Ochoa
|PEOPLE
WATCHING
IS FUN
|WATCH FOR
PEDESTRIANS
ON THE ROAD
|Vincent Sellers
|KEEP
AUSTIN
WEIRD
|KEEP
THE BOX
CLEARED
|Jerikay Gayle
|DO YOU
USE
YOUR BLINKER?
|IT WOULD BE
A LOT COOLER
IF YOU DID
|Logan Breen
|RAGE
AT THE
SHOW
|NOT
ON THE
ROAD
|Joanna Dziewa
|Hands-Free Ordinance
|Panel 1
|Panel 2
|Contestant
|DAZED
AND
CONFUSED?
|STOP STARING
AT YOUR
CELL PHONE
|Matt Connolly
|LOVE
YOUR
ATX
|DON’T DRIVE
AND
TEXT
|Rich and Mary
|DON’T MESS
WITH
TEXTS
|KEEP YOUR
EYES
ON THE ROAD
|Adam C. McHugh
|Drinking and Driving
|Panel 1
|Panel 2
|Contestant
|AUSTIN
IS
STRIVING
|FOR NO
DRINKING AND
DRIVING
|Nile Stork
|CARS
ARE NOT
BARS
|DON’T DRINK
AND
DRIVE
|Jason Maurer
|Seatbelt Safety
|Panel 1
|Panel 2
|Contestant
|CARPOOL
KARAOKE?
BELT IT OUT!
|BUT ONLY
IF YOU’RE
BELTED IN!
|Jason Maurer
|THIS AIN’T
YOUR
FIRST RODEO
|SO
BUCKLE
UP!
|Letty Torres
|HIPSTERS
AND
HIPPIES:
|BUCKLE
UP!
|Vincent Sellers