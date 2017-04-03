Winning safety messages chosen for Austin digital billboards

Related Coverage Get your driving safety message on Austin’s digital billboards

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Hundreds of entries later, Austin Transportation Department has announced which messages will grace the digital billboards around the city.

Fifteen winning messages were chosen out of 342 entries received since the contest was announced in January. Topics that will be referenced include road work, the city’s hands-free ordinance, drinking and driving, the importance of wearing seatbelts and general safety on the roads.

Judges said a large number of the messages entered referenced Willie Nelson, “Don’t Mess With Texas,” and live music.

The signs will be seen along major roadways such as Cesar Chavez Street, Guadalupe Street, Lamar Boulevard, Riverside Drive and South First Street, as well as the ATD’s Twitter, @AustinMobility.

Road Work Panel 1 Panel 2 Contestant ROAD

CONSTRUCTION

AHEAD PLEASE

DRIVE

WILLIE SLOW Sharky Anderson WORK WORK WORK

WORK WORK … WORKERS

AHEAD

SLOW DOWN! Evan Young

General Safety Panel 1 Panel 2 Contestant SAFETY IS

“ALWAYS ON

MY MIND” SHARE

THE

ROAD Erin Ochoa PEOPLE

WATCHING

IS FUN WATCH FOR

PEDESTRIANS

ON THE ROAD Vincent Sellers KEEP

AUSTIN

WEIRD KEEP

THE BOX

CLEARED Jerikay Gayle DO YOU

USE

YOUR BLINKER? IT WOULD BE

A LOT COOLER

IF YOU DID Logan Breen RAGE

AT THE

SHOW NOT

ON THE

ROAD Joanna Dziewa

Hands-Free Ordinance Panel 1 Panel 2 Contestant DAZED

AND

CONFUSED? STOP STARING

AT YOUR

CELL PHONE Matt Connolly LOVE

YOUR

ATX DON’T DRIVE

AND

TEXT Rich and Mary DON’T MESS

WITH

TEXTS KEEP YOUR

EYES

ON THE ROAD Adam C. McHugh

Drinking and Driving Panel 1 Panel 2 Contestant AUSTIN

IS

STRIVING FOR NO

DRINKING AND

DRIVING Nile Stork CARS

ARE NOT

BARS DON’T DRINK

AND

DRIVE Jason Maurer

Seatbelt Safety Panel 1 Panel 2 Contestant CARPOOL

KARAOKE?

BELT IT OUT! BUT ONLY

IF YOU’RE

BELTED IN! Jason Maurer THIS AIN’T

YOUR

FIRST RODEO SO

BUCKLE

UP! Letty Torres HIPSTERS

AND

HIPPIES: BUCKLE

UP! Vincent Sellers