White House releases official portrait of Melania Trump

WASHINGTON (KXAN) — The White House has released First Lady Melania Trump’s official portrait.

“I am honored to serve in the role of First Lady, and look forward to working on behalf of the American people over the coming years,” Mrs. Trump, 46, said in a news release. The photograph was taken at the White House.

In the portrait, the First Lady of the United States is wearing a simple black blazer. On her ring finger sits her 15-carat diamond engagement ring.

Since taking over her role as First Lady, Trump has not stepped away from her brand, according to business documents. In mid-February, the Associated Press reported that she was listed in New York filings as the CEO of Melania Marks Accessories Member Corp, the holding company of Melania Marks Accessories LLC, both of which remain active. Those companies managed between $15,000 and $50,000 in royalties from her accessories lines, the Trumps’ May 2016 financial disclosure filing shows.