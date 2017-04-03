White House releases official portrait of Melania Trump

By Published:
First Lady Melania Trump. (White House)
First Lady Melania Trump. (White House)

WASHINGTON (KXAN) — The White House has released First Lady Melania Trump’s official portrait.

“I am honored to serve in the role of First Lady, and look forward to working on behalf of the American people over the coming years,” Mrs. Trump, 46, said in a news release. The photograph was taken at the White House.

In the portrait, the First Lady of the United States is wearing a simple black blazer. On her ring finger sits her 15-carat diamond engagement ring.

Since taking over her role as First Lady, Trump has not stepped away from her brand, according to business documents. In mid-February, the Associated Press reported that she was listed in New York filings as the CEO of Melania Marks Accessories Member Corp, the holding company of Melania Marks Accessories LLC, both of which remain active. Those companies managed between $15,000 and $50,000 in royalties from her accessories lines, the Trumps’ May 2016 financial disclosure filing shows.

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s