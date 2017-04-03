UT student says panhandler followed, threatened to kill her

AUSTIN (KXAN) — University of Texas police say they are seeing a slight uptick in aggressive panhandling cases. This comes as one student said she was nearly attacked as she walked to campus early Friday morning.

The student doesn’t want to be identified. She told officers that a panhandler walked up to her and asked for cash. It was around 6:30 a.m. at the intersection of West 21st Street and Guadalupe Street as she made her way to one of the university’s libraries.

The man, 24-year-old Christopher John Crowley, first asked for money and when she said that she didn’t have any, his behavior suddenly changed.

“He got very aggressive. He threatened to take me to an ATM with my debit card,” she said. “He told me that he didn’t want to have to kill anyone for money and said he would kill me for my backpack.”

The senior student said Crowley trailed her onto campus, all the while demanding money and threatening her.

“I didn’t want to run. I didn’t know how fast he would run after me,” she said. “As soon as I realized that I might have been in danger. I was trying to look around. There was nobody around.”

Once she arrived at the library, she dialed 911. Within minutes, police arrested Crowley, who is facing attempted robbery charges.

She told KXAN that in hindsight, she would have given Crowley the backpack.

University police are seeing a slight uptick in the number of aggressive panhandling cases on and off campus, said Asst. Chief Peter Scheets.

“They’re just looking for individuals who are alone,” Scheets said. “There’s no real pattern [to the timing]. We’ve seen it happen in the morning, afternoons, evenings.”

Just last month, UT sent alerts to students telling them to be on the lookout for aggressive panhandlers who follow students to ATMs, forcing them to withdraw cash. While campus police are seeing more cases, they believe the number of reports are up, too — most likely because of the alerts, Scheets said.

For the student who had an early morning encounter, she said her routine will change. “I would definitely wait an hour until 7:30 when it’s light out,” she said. “I think that’s a lot of the reason why he approached me. I was the only one standing on the street corner.”