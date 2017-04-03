Tips on Making Your Own Centerpiece

A beautiful centerpiece sets the mood and makes any gathering around the table just a little more special. Brooke Anderson of Bay Hill Design stopped by with the how to. Her first tip was to find a great container! It could be anything from a wooden bowl to a wooden crate just something that matches your style! Her next tip was to buy potted plants! This saves you from having to do any arranging and you can just pop it into the great container and use a little moss or some ferns to cover the pot. Brooke also reminded us that a centerpiece can go anywhere so get creative with your location!

You can see Bay Hill’s beautiful design skills along with dozens of other local designers at the Kappa Kappa Gamma table settings event at Westwood Country Club on April 4th.
Proceeds benefit Helping Hands Home for Children, Austin Community Foundation and Kappa Kappa Gamma Foundation.
Go to kappakappagamma.org for tickets and information.

