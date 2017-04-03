The Cutest Lemon Cookie Cups!

By Published:

Kellie’s Baking Co makes  having a sweet tooth more fun than you ever dreamed of! Owner Kellie Moore stopped by to teach us how to make a cookie cup! You start with sugar cookie dough and add yellow food coloring. Mix it together and then add some lemon zest. Put the dough into a special pan and cook for 10 minutes at 350 degrees. Now you have your cookie cup! Next you pipe the lemon pudding into the cookie cup and top it off with whipped cream, sprinkles, and a raspberry!

For more information go to kelliesbakingco.com.

