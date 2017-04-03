Texas teen struck, killed by car after fleeing CPS office she lived at

Related Coverage A third of Texas foster care runaways remain missing: CPS

HOUSTON (AP) — A 15-year-old foster girl has been killed and another foster child injured when they were struck by a vehicle in Houston hours after running away from state offices where they were living.

The two teens were struck early Sunday morning while walking with others along a road. Both were living at Child Protective Services’ offices because the state agency was unable to find a foster home for them.

The death of the 15-year-old is the first time a child has died while living at CPS offices because a foster home was not available.

The driver of the vehicle stopped, was questioned by authorities and released.

Officials say the second foster child, a 17-year-old girl, had run away from two different CPS offices in Harris County since Thursday.