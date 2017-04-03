Texas teen struck, killed by car after fleeing CPS office she lived at

Associated Press Published:
Makeshift room for foster children at CPS office in Austin. (Courtesy: DFPS)
Makeshift room for foster children at CPS office in Austin. (Courtesy: DFPS)

HOUSTON (AP) — A 15-year-old foster girl has been killed and another foster child injured when they were struck by a vehicle in Houston hours after running away from state offices where they were living.

The two teens were struck early Sunday morning while walking with others along a road. Both were living at Child Protective Services’ offices because the state agency was unable to find a foster home for them.

The death of the 15-year-old is the first time a child has died while living at CPS offices because a foster home was not available.

The driver of the vehicle stopped, was questioned by authorities and released.

Officials say the second foster child, a 17-year-old girl, had run away from two different CPS offices in Harris County since Thursday.

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s