ARLINGTON, Texas (KXAN) — The Texas Rangers open season against the American League champs, the Cleveland Indians, in front of their own fans. Fans that started arriving at 5 a.m. Monday for a 6 p.m. first pitch.

Texas is going for it’s third straight AL West title. A feat that hasn’t been done in Rangers history. Texas has won back-to-back division championships twice, but never three straight.