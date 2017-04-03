Target shoplifting suspects sought by Pflugerville police

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas (KXAN) — Two people are being sought by police for their part in a January shoplifting incident at a Pflugerville Super Target.

According to Pflugerville police, on Jan. 14 around 8:56 p.m. the male and female couple stole merchandise from the store at 18700 Limestone Commercial Dr. Police would not say what they got away with.

The female is described as approximately 5 feet tall with long brown hair and blond streaks on the ends. The male is described as approximately 5 foot, heavy set with short black hair.

They were seen leaving in a dark-colored vehicle, possibly a four-door BMW with aftermarket custom rims.

If you have any information please contact the tip line at 512-670-5700 or e-mail cidtips@pflugervilletx.gov