State lawmakers to consider bill that outsources CPS to nonprofits

AUSTIN (KXAN) — State lawmakers will hold a hearing for a house bill Monday that seeks to privatize much of Texas’ embattled Child Protective Services. The bill calls for the statewide implementation of what’s being called ‘community-based foster care.’

House Bill 6 essentially calls for the outsourcing of CPS to nonprofits. Rep. James Frank, R-Wichita Falls, says it’s about increasing community involvement. Critics say there’s risk in losing state oversight.

Frank, who authored the bill, says the nonnprofits chosen in each community across the state would focus completely on welfare, while CPS would continue controlling matters on the front and judges would control whether or not a child is removed form a home.

In February, KXAN spoke with the University of Texas’ Law’s Director of Children’s Rights Clinics, Scott McCown, who said he has serious concerns about the bill because forgoing a public case worker strips the state of public oversight. There’s also a question of cost.

Frank agrees funding is crucial but says moving to a community based system isn’t about spending more, but spending the money better – adding the state often holds contractors more accountable than CPS employees.

At the beginning of this year, we told you every day, between 400 and 450 ‘priority one’ kids had not seen a caseworker within 24 hours.

A Senate committee passed its version of the bill last month. It’s now heading to the full Senate for a vote. The hearing for HB6 will be held at 8:00 a.m. Monday in Room E2.030 of the Capitol.

Kylie McGivern has details about HB6 on KXAN News Today.