Second man indicted in missing Texas college students’ death

ALPINE, Texas (AP) — A Texas grand jury has indicted a second suspect on charges related to the disappearance and death of a missing college student.

A Brewster County grand jury indicted Chris Estrada Friday on charges of tampering with or fabricating physical evidence by concealing a human corpse in the death of Sul Ross State University student Zuzu Verk, the San Antonio Express-News reported (http://bit.ly/2nLssax ).

Robert Fabian, Verk’s boyfriend at the time of her disappearance, was indicted on first-degree murder charges a month after her body was found in a shallow grave in early February by a border patrol agent. Verk was reported missing on October 12. Neighbors have said they heard Fabian and Verk argue at his Alpine apartment late evening on Oct. 11.

___

Information from: San Antonio Express-News, http://www.mysanantonio.com