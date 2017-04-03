Search underway for gunman after Baytown deputy constable killed

Assistant Chief Deputy Clint Greenwood (Harris County Constable photo)
BAYTOWN, Texas (AP/KXAN) — A Harris County Precinct 3 deputy constable has died after being shot near county government offices east of Houston and a search is underway for the gunman.

The shooting occurred about 7 Monday morning in Baytown in the 700 block of West Baker Road. Assistant Chief Deputy Clint Greenwood, a 30-year veteran of the force was airlifted to a hospital where he later died just before 10 a.m as he was on his way to work.

Details about the shooter and a possible motive are unknown.

The incident led to the lockdown of a nearby high school and a broad response by law enforcement as authorities closed intersections as part of their search for the suspect.

Access to businesses in the area was limited as authorities conducted their search.

