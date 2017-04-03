Relief From Eye Allergies

Eye Allergies are no joke! They can leave you miserable, unable to concentrate, and literally in tears. Eyecare Essentials makes it their mission for you to see clearly again. Laura Fairbanks joined us with the ins and outs of eye allergies. You can find Eyecare Essentials at Shops at the Galleria located at 2921 Shops Parkway #500, Bee Cave, Texas. Call 512 – 275 – 6354 or go to eyecareessentials.com for more details.

 

 

Sponsored by Eyecare Essentials. Opinions expressed by guests on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.

