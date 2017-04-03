Police: Man steals luggage from Austin airport

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Twin sisters who were traveling to Austin for a bachelorette weekend had their luggage stolen from the Austin Bergstrom International Airport, according to an arrest affidavit.

Austin police say on March 30, the victims reported that their two suitcases were taken from the baggage carousel. Surveillance video showed a man, later identified as 28-year-old Christopher Becerra, taking the suitcases and boarding a Capital Metro bus from the airport.

Officers were able to quickly track the suspect to the Capital Metro North Transfer Center on North Lamar Boulevard. Officers were able to identify Becerra as the person who took the two suitcases and arrested him on theft charges, continued in the affidavit.

The affidavit also states Becerra has a history of theft convictions in Travis County.