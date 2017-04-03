Police: Man steals luggage from Austin airport

By Published:
Christopher Cesar Becerra (Austin Police Department)
Christopher Cesar Becerra (Austin Police Department)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Twin sisters who were traveling to Austin for a bachelorette weekend had their luggage stolen from the Austin Bergstrom International Airport, according to an arrest affidavit.

Austin police say on March 30, the victims reported that their two suitcases were taken from the baggage carousel. Surveillance video showed a man, later identified as 28-year-old Christopher Becerra, taking the suitcases and boarding a Capital Metro bus from the airport.

Officers were able to quickly track the suspect to the Capital Metro North Transfer Center on North Lamar Boulevard. Officers were able to identify Becerra as the person who took the two suitcases and arrested him on theft charges, continued in the affidavit.

The affidavit also states Becerra has a history of theft convictions in Travis County.

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s