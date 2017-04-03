NWS will survey Point Venture damage a second time

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — On Sunday, the National Weather Service said it appeared the storm damage done to structures in the Point Venture community of Lake Travis was caused by straight line winds, but they’re possibly rethinking that as of Monday afternoon.

The NWS tells KXAN that based on several videos posted by people in the area when the storm moved through Sunday morning they’re going to take a second look at the damage to determine if it was caused by a tornado. One video posted by Matt Comer on Lake Travis indicates a circulation and possibly a waterspout forming over Lake Travis. Paige Southworth also sent KXAN a video of what appeared to be a possible funnel cloud over the lake.

KXAN’s Jim Spencer says if a waterspout moves onto land, it technically becomes a “tornado.”

Dozens of trees were knocked down and several roofs were ripped off structures. The chief for Travis County ESD No. 1 believes a funnel cloud touched down in the area around 9:30 a.m. But after conducting an on-site investigation Sunday, the NWS said that strong 70-80 mph straight-line winds — not a tornado — caused the damage.

No one was injured or hurt in the storm.

Anyone with additional footage of the waterspout should contact Paul Yura at the NWS at 830-629-0130 ext. 223.

April 2 severe storms View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Damage in Point Venture, Texas. (Report It: Chuck Dabbs) Lightning over Steiner Ranch in Austin Sunday morning. (Report It: Jason Hardy) Damage in Lakeway, Texas. (Report It: David Wise) Damage along RM 620 in Hudson Bend area. (Report It: Jeff Murray) Damage along RM 620 in Hudson Bend area. (Report It: Jeff Murray) Storm damage in Point Venture area. (Courtesy: Tricia Minnick) Downed tree in Cedar Park (Report It: Kym Rusnak) Downed limbs in Lakeway area. (Report It: Juan Urista) Tree damaged during storm just west of Salado. (Courtesy: Loretta Jackson) Patio canopy damaged. (Report It: Andy Fogarasi) Damage in Point Venture area. (Report It; Donnie Norman) Quarter-size hail in Georgetown. (Courtesy: Tony Perez) Trees damaged in Point Venture Lago Vista area. (Report IT: Adam Burton) Trees damaged during storm on April 2, 2017 in Spicewood. (Report It: Marylou Haske) Hail in La Grange (Report It Photo) Damaged billboard in Hudson Bend area. (Report It: Kendall Schmidt)