New Mexico man accused of shooting deputy claims he is Jesus

KRQE Staff Published: Updated:
Andrew Magill (Ruidoso News)
Andrew Magill (Courtesy: Ruidoso News)

RUIDOSO, N.M. (KRQE) – A Lincoln County deputy is recovering after being shot in the line of duty by a man investigators say had just murdered a woman. That man, Andrew Magill, is now behind bars, after some bizarre behavior and an unusual turn of events.

It all started Saturday night. A driver picked up Magill a few miles down the road; he had a cut on his forehead and what appeared to be dried blood on his hands. The driver took Magill to the Ruidoso Downs Police Department where he said he was Jesus, his dad was God and he had to chop a woman’s head off with an ax. Police didn’t know it at the time, but they now believe part of what he was saying was true.

Officers called for an ambulance to take him to the Lincoln County Medical Center. Unbeknownst to those officers, around the same time the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department was investigating a murder at the Coe Ranch about 10 miles down the road.

Mary Ann Moorhouse was found on the property decapitated. Her co-worker said she called earlier that day after spotting someone who didn’t belong on the property. Police now believe that someone was Magill.

They say Magill’s father found his car abandoned that same day near the ranch. When deputies questioned him at the hospital, they say he got into a struggle with a deputy. When the deputy’s gun fell to the ground, Magill grabbed it and shot the officer, now identified as Deputy Jason Green.

Deputy Green was shot in the shoulder, but is expected to be OK.

Prosecutors are working to get Magill held without bond, saying he suffers from mental illness and has violated probation on three prior occasions.

Right now, he’s charged with murder and is looking at an attempted murder charge for allegedly shooting the deputy.

