More than a dozen people treated for symptoms related to K2

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Emergency crews in downtown Austin are seeing another uptick in cases involving patients who are having a negative reaction to the drug K2.

Austin-Travis County EMS says as of 4 p.m. Monday, they have treated 14 people for symptoms and transported six of those individuals to the hospital. All of the cases have been near the Austin Resource Center for the Homeless shelter.

On Sunday, ATCEMS says they treated 53 patients and took 25 of those to the hospital. Last week, the agency declared a “mass casualty incident” after they saw a massive number of K2-related cases.

In a press conference last month, Austin police said K2 overdoses have been a “total drain on our downtown police resources,” as well as for the fire department and EMS.