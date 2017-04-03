Missing Austin woman believed to be in danger

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Officers are asking for your help finding 32-year-old Takeisha Raneke Wilson. Austin police believe Wilson is in danger.

Wilson is described by police as a black female, 5-foot-11, 250 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen in the 5100 block of Manor Rd., near the intersection with East 51st Street, wearing a short black wig with maroon highlights, a gray thigh-length sundress, and gray/black sandals.

Anyone with information on this missing person’s case should call 911 immediately or the Missing Persons Unit at 512-974-5250 (7 a.m.–5 p.m.)