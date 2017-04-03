Man dies after 50-foot fall from Barton Creek Greenbelt

Related Coverage Fall from cliff critically injures man in Barton Creek greenbelt

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man who was taken to the hospital after falling more than 50 feet from the Barton Creek Greenbelt Saturday afternoon died at the hospital later that day.

Austin-Travis County EMS medics responded to the 3500 block of South Lamar Boulevard around noon for a person who fell from a cliff. Austin Fire Department, STAR Flight and EMS crews were able to contact the patient just after 12:30 p.m.

The victim, 31-year-old Mark Creasy, was taken by helicopter to University Medical Center Brackenridge. The Medical Examiner’s Office says he passed away just before midnight the same day.