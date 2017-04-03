Man dead after being thrown from vehicle during rollover on SH 71

DEL VALLE, Texas (KXAN) — A man transported to the hospital after a rollover crash early Monday died before arriving, Texas Department of Public Safety officials said.

According to Austin-Travis County EMS, the crash happened before 1:50 a.m. on State Highway 71 at Richards Drive in Del Valle. The man in his 30s was thrown from his vehicle after the single vehicle crash.

The man was transported to South Austin Medical Clinic with CPR in progress but authorities said around 5 a.m. that he died on the way to the hospital.

Investigators are working to determine what caused the rollover.