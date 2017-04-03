Man dead after being thrown from vehicle during rollover on SH 71

By Published:
SH71 and Richards Driver crash (KXAN photo/Fabian Mendoza)
SH71 and Richards Driver crash (KXAN photo/Fabian Mendoza)

DEL VALLE, Texas (KXAN) — A man transported to the hospital after a rollover crash early Monday died before arriving, Texas Department of Public Safety officials said.

According to Austin-Travis County EMS, the crash happened before 1:50 a.m. on State Highway 71 at Richards Drive in Del Valle. The man in his 30s was thrown from his vehicle after the single vehicle crash.

The man was transported to South Austin Medical Clinic with CPR in progress but authorities said around 5 a.m. that he died on the way to the hospital.

Investigators are working to determine what caused the rollover.

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s