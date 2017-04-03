Make Your Own Vintage Chalkboard

Milk paint can change the look of just about anything, giving new life to something you might have thought about getting rid of, or perhaps a cool thrift store or yard sale find. Katie Lang of Silk and Sage Design stopped by to show us how to make a vintage chalkboard. You start with a frame and get a piece of plywood that matches the size of the frame. You use a staple gun around the edges to attach it to the frame. Next, Katie recommend using Miss Mustard Seed Milk Paint and mixing the powder with equal parts water and paint. Paint the plywood and you’ve made your very own chalkboard!

Silk and Sage is on West Anderson Lane.

Go to silkandsagedesign.com to check them out online or call them at 512-766-3486.