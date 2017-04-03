Make Money Off the Clothes Sitting in Your Closet

By Published:

With wedding season coming up and parties galore, a girl’s got to find something to wear! But often you find the most gorgeous and expensive dress only to realize you’ll only wear it just once or twice. Garment Exchange CEO and founder Kaleigh Wiese stopped by with a solution to this problem. She offers a website where women can rent out their clothes back and forth and nationwide! It’s perfect for all those dresses that are just sitting in your closet!

For more information go to garment-exchange.com.

