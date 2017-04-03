LISTEN: Woman finds message from father during WWII on old record

LEES SUMMIT, MO (KSHB) Laurie Meyer was recently going through a trove of family belongings when she came across a long forgotten family relic — a vinyl recording of her father during World War II.

The message – a family hidden treasure – was from Meyer’s father, Jim Rudy, to her mother, June, from January 15, 1943. It was recorded in Chicago just before Rudy was shipped out to the front lines of Europe with the Army Airborne unit.

Although Meyer had heard the record once when she was very little, she couldn’t remember what was said, let alone if the audio could be salvaged.

Meyer brought the 45, titled ‘Love and Kisses – Jim,’ into Summit Video Services in Lee’s Summit where the audio was extracted from the turn table and cleaned up on digital software.

“I can count three times in 12 years of business we’ve had a unique record like this from World War II,” said Chad Godfrey, owner of Summit Video Services.

The record’s audio was extracted, seemingly nearly back to its original condition. It starts with the following:

“Hello June, this is me remembering you. I thought this little record would please you, anyways, it’s different than writing. And in case you don’t like it, it’s very easy to shut me up. Just turn the switch, no kiddin.”

Meyer did warn that her father had a great sense of humor. Of course the three-minute recording had many sincere moments, including:

“I don’t need to tell you I miss you. And I’m starving for your love and affection.”

The record ends with Rudy joking about trying to eat pizza in the cold Chicago January weather:

“Last night we had pizzas for supper, and before I had the chance to eat the pizza it froze tight to my pants. Well I guess I run out of words and out of record too, so I’ll say goodbye honey, and I’ll write ya again tomorrow night.”

Meyer said the experience of hearing her father’s youthful voice was “unbelievable.”

“It feels very nice to hear his voice,” she said. “Now all the generations forward will have a part of his voice and he was very well known and loved.”

“I think it’s a pretty amazing keepsake,” added Godfrey. “It’s really satisfying to be able to have that time piece and bring it into the twenty-first century.”

Rudy was in his early 20s at the time of the recording. He passed away in Overland Park in 1990.