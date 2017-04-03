Learn How to Pillow Scape

We’re working on our landscaping this spring, but what about our pillow scaping? It’s a new term for us and we love it! Owner of Shop Steel feathers, Jamie Gauthreaux stopped by to explain! She recommended that when you travel to buy a blanket or fabric and make a pillow out of it so you have a stylish souvenir! Look in unconventional places for pillow fabric! Jamie says most people are inclined to buy two matching pillows, but she suggest using one statement pillow and working off that color scheme to make your Pillow Scape!

