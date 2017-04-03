ICE operation nets 24 Austin-area suspects

FILE - ICE agents (ICE File Photo)
AUSTIN (KXAN) — A 12-day operation conducted by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) netted 24 Austin-area suspects.

ICE says the operation took place from March 20-31 in Austin, San Antonio, Rio Grande Valley and Laredo areas. A total of 153 undocumented immigrants with criminal records were arrested. The agency arrested the most people in San Antonio, with 62 people.

All of the suspects arrested had prior criminal convictions, according to an ICE press release. The agency says the suspects had criminal histories that included convictions for a variety of offenses, including aggravated sexual assault of a child to vehicular manslaughter.

Arrestees’ Countries

  • Mexico: 140
  • Honduras: 7
  • Guatemala: 3
  • Canada: 2
  • El Salvador: 1

One man who was arrested in Austin had a prior conviction for delivery of a controlled substance. He was also deported before.

“ICE’s primary immigration enforcement efforts target convicted criminal aliens,” said Daniel Bible, field office director for ERO in San Antonio. “Consequently, our operations improve overall public safety by removing these criminals from our streets, and ultimately from our country.”

Of the 153 arrested, 138 were men and 15 were women. Thirty-three of the suspects will also face prosecution on charges of re-entry after deportation. ICE says those who have outstanding orders of removal, or who illegally re-entered the U.S. after being deported, are subject to immediate removal.

When ICE started these operations in February, 51 foreign nationals were arrested in the span of a week. Of those people, 28 were considered non-criminals, other than being in the U.S. illegally.

