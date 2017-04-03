How to Take Your Workout Looks to the Next Level

Published:

Lots of times you don’t have the luxury of leaving a class or a workout to go home and start from scratch on your look for the day. Lure By Y&F knows this dilemma well and they help many of their clients look sharp from points A to points B, C and D. Claire Saldana stopped by with the how to. The first look she showed us incorporated workout leggings. She paired them with a black tunic dress, some cute flip flops, and an over the shoulder bag. This is the perfect look for a girl who loves to workout! The next look she gave us included a sports bra and leggings. She transformed the look by adding a loose fitting top and an empire waist belt. To finish off the look, Claire added some cute wedges and a simple purse. And lastly, she showed us a fun sporty look. She paired leggings with a cute polka dot top, grey hooded sweater, and some white athletic shoes.

Lure by Y and F is in the Hill Country galleria.
Go to lurebyyf.com for more on what they have in store or call them at 512-263-1117 for more information

