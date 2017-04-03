How to Make an Italian Old Fashioned

It’s a standard favorite that’s been sweetened up for spring. Taverna Beverage Director John Michael O’Shea stopped by to teach us how to make their Italian Old Fashioned.

Recipe:
1.5 oz Old Forrester Bourbon
.5 oz Montenegro Amaro
.25 oz Agave
2 dashes angostura bitters

Directions:
1. Muddle a luxardo cherry with .25 oz of luxardo juice, one orage slice, bitters and a splash of soda
2. Remove the orange
3. Add bourbon and amaro over ice
4. Stir well and double strain
5. Pour into a classic glass and garnish with a fresh orange slice and luxardo cherry

Visit Taverna at one of their two Austin locations, in the second street district or in Domain NORTHSIDE.
Or check them out online at tavernabylombardi.com.

