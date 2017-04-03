Free Fun in Austin April 3-7

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Looking for some fun things to do?
- The Compassion Experience(RSVP) – Monday, April 3 from 11:00 a.m. – 6:40 p.m. This family-friendly event features an interactive journey through the true stories of children living in developing countries like the Philippines, Kenya, Uganda, and the Dominican Republic. In over 2,000 square feet of interactive exhibit space, visitors will step inside homes, markets and schools — without getting on a plane. Each child’s story starts in poverty but ends in hope. Register for your preferred date and time. FREE! Great Hills Baptist Church, 10500 Jollyville Rd, Austin.
- Wine Down Wednesday– Wednesday, April 5 from 6-8:00 p.m. Visit The Arboretum for awesome shopping in a fun, relaxed environment – and at just the right time for happy hour! Invite your friends, family, co-workers, etc to get in on the fun. Event stations will be set up in four designated locations throughout the shopping center, each serving a different wine selection paired with small bites and live music. Sign in and pick up your wristband (worth 5 food/wine pairings) and event guide at the registration table near Amy’s Ice Cream. FREE! The Arboretum at Great Hills, 10000 Research Blvd, Austin.
- Movie Nights at Montopolis: Moana– Wednesday, April 5 at 7:00 p.m. Enjoy fun family activities, free popcorn, and an awesome movie. Bring your blankets and lawn chairs. FREE! Montopolis Recreation Center, 1200 Montopolis Dr, Austin.
- Starry Nights(RSVP) – Thursday, April 6 at 5:30-7:00 p.m. Girlstart’s Mini-Planetarium is a unique space for families to explore astronomy. April’s Starry Night will feature Lunar Shows. All ages welcome. FREE but RSVP is required here. Girlstart, 1400 W Anderson Lane, Austin.
- Rodney Crowell In-Store Performance– Friday, April 7 at 1:00 p.m. The Multi-Grammy Award winning troubadour Rodney Crowell is set to release Close Ties on March 31st via New West Records. FREE! Waterloo Records, 600 N Lamar Blvd, Austin.
- Art Workshops: Shaping Spaces – Friday, April 7 at 4:00 p.m. Through STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Math) students will explore where innovation and nature overlap. You will create works, including enormous sculptures that defy gravity, mazes built from recycled materials, robotic creatures that move on their own, and a collaborative art project that uses technology to turn everyday objects into touch pads. FREE! APL – Southeast Branch, 5803 Nuckols Crossing Rd, Austin.