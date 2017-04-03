Feedback Conversation: How to Balance in a Busy Lifestyle

By Published:

We are all on a quest for balance. Between home, kids, work and yourself, just trying to keep it all running smoothly can sometimes be rough.
Today for our Feedback segment we invited some women we think hold the key to keeping it all on track. Becky Navarro owns the highly successful wedding and events company Pearl Events Austin, and Suzanne Erickson is on the go day and night as owner of She-She Media and Design Communications.

You can weigh in on today’s feedback conversation by checking out our Facebook page.

Related Posts

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s