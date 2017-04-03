Austin police cruiser crashes with SUV downtown

AUSTIN (KXAN) — An Austin Police Department cruiser was involved in a crash with another vehicle in downtown Monday night.

First responders were called to the crash on Congress Avenue at Cesar Chavez Street at 8:40 p.m. The cruiser is with the DWI Enforcement Unit and its police markings can only be seen from certain angles.

Police say there were no injuries in the civilian SUV, which rolled over on the street, and that Austin-Travis County EMS are checking the officer.

