A Simple Way to Help Kids Cope with Life’s Big Issues

Wonders and Worries takes a creative and comforting approach to help kids cope with their parents becoming ill. Meredith Cooper showed us how to make a Feelings Garden.

Materials needed:

• Feelings sheets (age and reading level appropriate)

• Markers, pencils or color pencils

• Pair of Scissors

• Glue stick

• Tape

• Flower shapes cut from colored paper

• Craft sticks

• Clay pots

• Green foam

• Shredded plastic or paper grass

• Paint pens (optional)

How to frame the activity:

Begin by asking your child to reflect on what a flower garden is typically made up of: a whole variety of flowers and plants. This combination is what makes the garden beautiful. Share that people are also made up of various types of feelings, and that is also what makes people beautiful. Just as we can name and care for flowers, we want to take care of our feelings.

Steps:

1. Invite the child to put a circle around feelings that they have felt since their parent was first diagnosed. Or let them draw their own.

2. Cut out the feelings faces and chosen words, then glue them on the paper flowers of their choice.

3. Flip the flowers over so the feelings are down. Tape a craft stick to the back of the flower so that it looks like a flower popsicle.

4. Decorate clay pots using paint pens. (Optional step, depending on time and mess-tolerance)

5. Place a block of foam in the clay pot. Insert the feelings flowers popsicles so the faces and words are visible.

6. Fill pot with shredded grass.

7. Invite the child to share some of the feelings they have chosen to include in their feelings garden. Ask them to share a time when they felt that emotion.

We recommend that teens use slightly different materials for their gardens: plain paper, scrapbook paper, pipe cleaners, tempera paint, emoticon faces, etc.