At Punch Bowl Social they’re know for their fun and festive atmosphere. Bar Manager Jordan Sproull stopped by with a recipe for their spring punch!
The Watermelon Polo Bowl
El Jimador Reposado Tequila, Teakoe’s Watermelon Spearmint Tea, Watermelon Shrub, Strawberry Syrup and Fresh Lime Juice
5 ounces Reposado Tequila
4 ounces Teakoe’s Wayward Watermelon Tea
3 ounces watermelon shrub
2 ounces strawberry syrup
1 ounce fresh lime juice
Garnish with mint sprigs
For more information visit punchbowlsocial.com.