Tree falls on, kills man in NW Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A significant part of a tree snapped off and fell on a man, killing him Sunday night, said the Austin Police Department.

It happened at about 9:22 p.m. in the 7400 block of McNeil Drive just north of US 183 in northwest Austin.

Austin-Travis County EMS confirmed that the tree caused “injuries incompatible with life” to the man in his 50s. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Storms raged through Central Texas earlier Sunday, but investigators said it’s too early to say for sure if they contributed to this incident.