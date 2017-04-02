Possible funnel cloud spotted in Point Venture

By Published:
Point Venture storm damage. (Courtesy: Donnie Norman)

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — The Chief for Travis County ESD No. 1 believes a funnel cloud touched down in the Point Venture area around 9:30 a.m. Sunday as storms rolled through the area.

The National Weather Service has not confirmed the tornadic activity but damage was done to several structures in the area. Chief Donnie Normal says no one was injured but his home sustained heavy roof damage.

KXAN News has a crew out surveying the damage with ESD No. 1 and will update this story as more information becomes available.

 

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s