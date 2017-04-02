Possible funnel cloud spotted in Point Venture

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — The Chief for Travis County ESD No. 1 believes a funnel cloud touched down in the Point Venture area around 9:30 a.m. Sunday as storms rolled through the area.

The National Weather Service has not confirmed the tornadic activity but damage was done to several structures in the area. Chief Donnie Normal says no one was injured but his home sustained heavy roof damage.

KXAN News has a crew out surveying the damage with ESD No. 1 and will update this story as more information becomes available.