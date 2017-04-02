LIVE BLOG: Severe storms moving through Central Texas

This page will be updated as the KXAN team tracks severe weather moving through Central Texas Sunday morning.

9:12 a.m.: Hays Co. OEM says a storm cell with high winds and light hail is moving into the Woodcreek area.

9:07 a.m. Storm is tracking east into Hays County.

8:59 a.m.: Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for all of Hays County and western parts of Travis County until 9:45 a.m.

8:55 a.m.: Hays County should pay attention to the storm headed that way. Storm is moving about 30 mph towards the Wimberley area in the next 30 minutes.

8:48 a.m.: No reports of any tornado touching the ground in Blanco County.

8:44 a.m.: A small section of south Austin is without power after a car crashed into a utility pole. It’s unknown if the crash was weather related.

8:30 a.m.: Tornado Warning issued for southern parts of Blanco County until 9:15 a.m. People who live in the area should take cover.