AUSTIN (KXAN) — Parts of south Austin are without power after a car ran into a utility pole Sunday morning.

Police say the crash happened just before 7:30 a.m. on South First Street at Oltorf Street. Drivers in the area should try to take a different route as Austin Energy crews work on repairing the pole.

Austin Energy’s outage website shows approximately 1,400 customers are without power. Current estimated restoration is around 9:30 a.m.