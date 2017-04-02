3 women killed in charter bus crash on Highway 71

KXAN (TRAVIS COUNTY) – Three women were killed after a charter bus and car collided Sunday morning.

The crash happened around 12:15 a.m. on SH 71 and Fall Creek Road, near the Travis-Blanco County line.

Austin-Travis County EMS says the women are all in their 20s.

The Texas Department of Public Safety says the car was turning left off of Fall Creek Road onto SH 71. Investigators say the bus was heading eastbound on SH 71. That’s when the bus T-boned the car.

The women who died were all in the car.

Nobody on the bus was seriously injured. The bus driver was transported to a hospital as a precaution.

DPS says the bus was transporting college students.

We don’t know where they attend school.